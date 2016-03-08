Report: Arsenal interested in Marotta?
05 October at 20:05Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing soon to be ex-Juve general manager Beppe Marotta. According to Turin newspaper Tuttosport, the gunners have interest in Beppe Marotta as the soon to be ex-Juve general manager seems unlikely to take the whole year off. Marotta will be leaving the bianconeri on October 25th 2018 as he has been linked to numerous prestigious positions.
Let's not forget that Marotta is one of the main reasons behind Juve's recent dominance as they have won seven straight league titles.
Other than Arsenal, Marotta has also been linked to Inter Milan and a FIGC presidential position. It is reported that Arsenal are offering more money to Marotta than Inter but the nerazzurri still seem to be in pole position. With Ivan Gazidis set to join AC Milan, the gunners are looking for a new CEO as Marotta could certainly be their man...
