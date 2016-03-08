Napoli continues to work on finding a goalkeeper to replace Pepe Reina and has long had the agreement with Bernd Leno. Despite the interest from the Premier League clubs (Arsenal and Liverpool), the German goalkeeper - reports Corriere dello Sport - has expressed his desire to move to Naples to work with Carlo Ancelotti and is waiting for an agreement between the Neapolitan club and Bayer Leverkusen on its buyout clauseLeno has long been a top target of Napoli. He was seemingly on the move last summer but elected to remain at Bayer Leverkusen one more season.Leno has been at Leverkusen for seven years and has positioned himself as one of the most promising young talents between the sticks. He was first called up to the senior Germany side in 2015 but has made just 6 appearances as it has been hard to find playing time behind the likes of Manuel Neuer, Andre Ter Stegen, and Kevin Trapp.