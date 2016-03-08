Report: Arsenal make contact with Bayern for veteran defender
06 January at 18:30English Premier League outfit Arsenal have contacted German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the availability of veteran defender Jerome Boateng, as per Footmercato cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Gunners have been struggling on the domestic front, largely because of the problems in the defensive unit.
As per the latest report, to solve the crisis at the back, Arsenal’s hierarchy have identified Boateng as a perfect fit and have already established contact with the German club who are reportedly also ready to let the 31-year-old leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.
