Report: Arsenal midfielder is back in fashion for AC Milan

According to today's edition of Tuttosport, an old target is back on Milan's radar: Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder has been linked with a January exit in recent weeks, as Napoli also are interested in bringing in the Arsenal man.

As has surfaced in recent days, AC Milan could decide to sign a regista in January, giving Ismael Bennacer a new position by playing him as a mezz'ala. Therefore, the newspapers have linked the Rossoneri with several players for the holding midfield role.