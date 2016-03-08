Report: Arsenal midfielder is back in fashion for AC Milan
19 December at 19:45As has surfaced in recent days, AC Milan could decide to sign a regista in January, giving Ismael Bennacer a new position by playing him as a mezz'ala. Therefore, the newspapers have linked the Rossoneri with several players for the holding midfield role.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport, an old target is back on Milan's radar: Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder has been linked with a January exit in recent weeks, as Napoli also are interested in bringing in the Arsenal man.
Go to comments