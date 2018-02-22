Report: Arsenal midfielder rejects chance to join Arteta’s backroom staff
20 May at 12:55According to the latest reports from various British newspapers, Santi Cazorla has turned down the opportunity to move into coaching and join Mikel Arteta’s new-look backroom staff at Arsenal.
With the ex-Gunners midfielder preparing to take over as head coach of his former side, he is currently putting the finishing touches to what will be an unrecognisable management structure.
Indeed, given his continuous struggles with fitness, Cazorla was offered the chance to become a technical assistant in Arteta’s new regime, but has decided that he would like to keep playing football if that is at all possible. He now looks set to train with Villarreal over the summer, before El Submarino Amarillo decide whether to offer him a contract.
Meanwhile, key figures within the Arsenal hierarchy are conscious of the fact that some fans are sceptical about the possibility of someone with so little experience of management taking over, so they are determined to ensure that he is supported well from within.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
