Report: Arsenal ready to compete with Milan for young striker
05 October at 18:10English Premier League outfit Arsenal are ready to compete Italian Serie A giants AC Milan for young PSV Eindhoven striker Danyell Malen, as per Tuttosport.
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest property in Dutch football where he has already scored eight goals in eight league appearances this season.
Those performances have not gone unnoticed as per the latest report, Premier League club Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of the player and are ready to offer as much as €56 million to the Dutch club.
Malen has also attracted interest from Serie A outfit Milan who are likely to make a move for the young forward in the coming months as well.
