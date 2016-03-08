Report: Arsenal star set for contract renewal amid Chelsea and Liverpool rumours
17 August at 22:45According to what has been reported by English news outlet the Mirror, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey will likely be signing a new contract at the North London club, despite rumours suggesting that he was to leave the club in favour of Chelsea or Liverpool during the Premier League transfer window.
Arsenal’s industrious Welsh midfielder is an important part of the team and one that Unai Emery would like to keep hold of during his first season in charge. Ramsey’s current Arsenal contract expires in 2019 – with an extension possibly in the works to keep him at the club until 2022 or 2023.
The 27-year-old has been at Arsenal for a decade, playing 330 games for the Gunners in all competitions. He signed for Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 for a figure in the region of €7 million; and, since, he has been an integral part of Arsenal’s team.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments