Report: Arsenal unwilling to accept loan offers from Milan for Torreira
27 June at 11:30Lucas Torreira is AC Milan's number one target for the midfield, as Marco Giampaolo would like to rely on the player in his first season with the Rossoneri after their positive experience together at Sampdoria.
However, the operation is not at all simple. Arsenal invested 30 million euros for the player and he has become one of the most important parts of Unai Emery's team.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are not willing to accept a loan offer from AC Milan for the Uruguayan star. Torreira is valued at not less than 40 million euros and only a purchase outright would be appreciated by the Gunners.
At the moment, Milan cannot invest that amount but could offer Franck Kessie or Ricardo Rodriguez in a potential deal to lower the cash amount demanded. Another solution is to generate income from player sales.
The Milan-based paper reiterated that Torreira would like to return to Italy and communicated this to his agent Pablo Bentancourt, who is contact with both Arsenal and Milan to try and find a solution.
Go to comments