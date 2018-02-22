Report: Arturo Vidal risks 10 year jail after nightclub brawl
25 May at 10:45Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal faces a sentence from 6 months to 10 years of jail for being involved in a nightclub brawl in Munich in September 2017.
Sources of the German Police have confirmed to AFP that Vidal is under investigation and according to German paper Bild the brother of the Juventus star is also involved in the investigation.
The newspaper said Vidal “knocked over glasses, sat on tables and insulted other guests” and then resisted pleas by club security to settle down. In the end punches were thrown, then glasses, and one person was hurt when struck in the head by a vodka bottle, although Bild said it was not thrown by Vidal or his entourage entourage.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported that the Chile International offered his services to Juventus. Chelsea and Manchester United are also been recently linked with signing the talented midfielder.
Vidal's Bayern Munich contract expires in 2019. The Chile star has spent three seasons in Germany so far.
