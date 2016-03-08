Report: As Sarri inches closer, Chelsea are ready to make a sensational double Juve swoop
10 July at 21:30Juventus announced Cristiano Ronaldo earlier on today as this is a huge deal for the bianconeri and the entire Italian Serie A. The Portuguese legend will cost Juve a lot financially speaking but they hope to get a lot back with the marketing of Ronaldo. With CR7 now ready to play for Allegri's team, who will leave the club? It seems like Dybala and Mandzukic (as well as Douglas Costa and Cuadrado) will all stay in Turin for the time being as it seems like Gonzalo Higuain will likely be the man out.
According to Tuttosport, it seems like Chelsea are ready to make an impressive double swoop. With Maurizio Sarri inching closer to the blues (they would like to announce him over the next week or so), it seems like the blues are ready to make Juve a double offer for Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani. In all, Chelsea would offer 100 million euros for the pair as this could surely help the bianconeri recoop some money after spending a lot on Cristiano Ronaldo. Time will tell as the blues first need to announce a deal for Sarri...
