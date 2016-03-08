Report: Ascoli interested in signing Fiorentina’s young defender in January
14 January at 10:50Italian Serie B outfit Ascoli are interested in signing Serie A club Fiorentina’s young defender Luca Ranieri in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Bianconeri have been struggling in the country’s second-division where they are placed on the seventh spot, 19-behind top-placed Benevento.
As per the latest report, after selling defender D'Elia to Frosinone, the club’s hierarchy are now focused to bring Ranieri to the club in the mid-season transfer window.
