Report: Ascoli interested in signing Fiorentina’s young defender in January

commisso.closing.fiorentina.jpg
14 January at 10:50
Italian Serie B outfit Ascoli are interested in signing Serie A club Fiorentina’s young defender Luca Ranieri in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Bianconeri have been struggling in the country’s second-division where they are placed on the seventh spot, 19-behind top-placed Benevento.

As per the latest report, after selling defender D'Elia to Frosinone, the club’s hierarchy are now focused to bring Ranieri to the club in the mid-season transfer window.

For more updates please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.