Report: Ashley Young turns down Man United offer as Inter move inches closer
11 January at 19:40Ashley Young reportedly turned down Manchester United's contract renewal offer as a move to Inter Milan seems closer. According to Sky Sports (via Bleacher report), Ashley Young turned down the Red Devils offer as the veteran winger is set to join Antonio Conte's nerazzurri team by next summer. The Italian coach has been following Young for some time now as he has been on Antonio Conte's radar for a long time The nerazzurri are also interested in acquiring Olivier Giroud from Chelsea as they have had a lot of success with EPL players (Romelu Lukaku is a great example).
Inter Milan will now be taking on Atalanta in the Italian Serie A tonight as this will be a huge game for both teams. Conte's team comes into this one in first place (tied with Juve) as Atalanta are in 5th place. More to come on the matter as you can click here for more news...
