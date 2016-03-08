Report: Atalanta interested in signing Leicester City winger
28 December at 12:25Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are interested in signing English Premier League side Leicester City’s winger Rachid Ghezzal, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan at Serie A outfit Fiorentina where he has managed to score a single goal in nine appearances in all competitions.
As per the latest report, Atalanta are interested in signing the Algeria international in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster the squad for the rest of the campaign.
