Report: Atalanta star duo to recover in time for Milan clash

The captain featured in the training session along with the rest of his teammates today, which means that he will be available for the final game ahead of the Christmas break. The Slovenian, meanwhile, trained individually for part of the session, also doing some work with the team.

As they will face AC Milan on Sunday morning, Atalanta are preparing themselves at the training ground. By the looks of it, the Bergamo side will receive a boost for the game as two of their stars could be back in time to play: Papu Gomez and Josip Ilicic, per the latest developments.