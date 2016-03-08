Report: Atleti ‘determined’ to pay release clause of AC Milan star, Spurs and Liverpool on alert
07 June at 22:20According to Tuttosport, Atletico Madrid want to pay Suso’s release clause in the summer.
The La Liga giants have reportedly opened talks to sign the Spanish winger with chiefs of the Colchoneros who have already made contact with the player’s entourage.
Suso is one of the players that could leave AC Milan in the summer as the rossoneri need to sell some of their stars in order to rack up some cash and keep their books in order.
AC Milan have not qualified for the Champions League which means Suso’s release clause is € 38 million.
The Serie A giants can’t stand against Suso’s exit if Atletico Madrid match the player’s price-tag. Spurs and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation of the Spanish winger who is likely to leave the San Siro in the summer.
As of today, Atletico Madrid are in pole position to welcome his services.
