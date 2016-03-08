Report: Atletico compile three-man shortlist for Costa’s replacement
05 December at 09:55Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have compiled a three-man shortlist for the replacement of injured veteran striker Diego Costa, as per reports in the Spanish media cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international is currently out for an undisclosed period of time due to herniated disc injury.
As per the latest report, the Spanish club have now identified German club RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s Andrea Belotti and French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani as the three possible targets to fill the void which is created with the absence of Costa.
