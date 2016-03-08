Report: Atletico identify Cavani’s alternative
30 December at 15:50Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have identified an alternative of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and has been linked with a move to Spanish capital in the summer of 2020 as a free-agent.
However, as per the latest report, Atletico have already identified Chinese club Beijing Guoan’s striker Cédric Bakambu as an alternative in case Cavani’s deal does not go through as per plan.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments