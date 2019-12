Report: Atletico identify Cavani’s alternative

Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have identified an alternative of French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and has been linked with a move to Spanish capital in the summer of 2020 as a free-agent.However, as per the latest report, Atletico have already identified Chinese club Beijing Guoan’s striker Cédric Bakambu as an alternative in case Cavani’s deal does not go through as per plan.