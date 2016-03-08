Report: Atletico interested in Napoli target
18 October at 14:55Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao’s highly-rated centre-back Unai Nunez.
The 22-year-old is one of hottest young property on the defensive front in the La Liga and has also attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.
However, as per the latest development, it is believed that Los Rojiblancos are really keen in signing the player who has a release clause of €30 million but the Madrid-based club are optimistic of completing the deal in €22 million.
