Report: Atletico interested in Napoli target

18 October at 14:55
Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao’s highly-rated centre-back Unai Nunez.

The 22-year-old is one of hottest young property on the defensive front in the La Liga and has also attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.

However, as per the latest development, it is believed that Los Rojiblancos are really keen in signing the player who has a release clause of €30 million but the Madrid-based club are optimistic of completing the deal in €22 million.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.