Report: Atletico interested in PSG’s striker
06 December at 10:50Spanish La Liga giants Atletcio Madrid are interested in signing French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as per Colchoneros cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Atletico are interested in signing the former Napoli striker in the summer of 2020 as a free-agent in order to bolster their attacking unit.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments