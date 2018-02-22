Report: Atlético Madrid join race to sign Man Utd and Spurs target
16 May at 14:10According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Atlético Madrid have identified Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as a potential target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, Los Colchoneros scouts will attend this weekend’s Scottish Cup final between The Bhoys and Motherwell in order to watch the 20-year-old live, before deciding whether to pursue a move.
However, Diego Simeone’s side will face competition in their pursuit of the Scottish internationalist with Premier League trio Bournemouth, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also monitoring his situation.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
