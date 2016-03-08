Report: Atletico Madrid’s star likely to join Premier League club in January
22 January at 15:55Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid’s out-of-favour winger Thomas Lemar is set to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Marca cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club after failing to adjust to life in the Spanish capital following his €70 million move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018.
As per the latest report, Lemar is likely to leave the club in the coming days and his agent Jorge Mendes is looking for his client’s new team in the Premier League.
