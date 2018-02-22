Report: Atletico make Griezmann crazy contract offer to ward off Barcelona
14 May at 19:00Barcelona’s interest in signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer is European football’s open kept secret.
The forward, who also plays for the France national team, has a release clause of €100 million. According to reports by Cadena Cope, Barcelona are ready to trigger the clause in order to sign him.
Cadena Cope reports now claim that Atletico Madrid want to keep their star, Griezmann, from the clutches of Barcelona. They are preparing a new deal that will see the former Real Sociedad player’s annual salary go up to €20 million.
With that, his release clause will also improve substantially. However, Griezmann is not willing to sign a new deal at Atletico as he wants to join Barcelona. Atletico will look to further improve their current offer to convince Griezmann to sign a contract extension at the club.
Atletico are mainly doing this to make sure that Barcelona do not sign Griezmann this summer.
