Report: Atletico ready to let winger leave in January

14 December at 12:55
Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are ready to let winger Thomas Lemar leave the club in the January transfer window, as per fichajes.com cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 24-year-old has been going through a tough time in the ongoing campaign where he has not managed to score a goal or provided an assist in 19 appearances.

Therefore, as per the latest report, Atletico are willing to let Lemar leave in the mid-season transfer window in order to generate funds to strengthen other areas in the squad.

