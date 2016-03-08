Report: Atletico to compete Juventus, United for PSG striker
16 October at 18:25Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid will compete with the Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League club Manchester United to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani, as per Le10Sport.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and is unlikely to extend his stay in the French capital.
As per the latest report, Los Rojiblancos will push for a deal to sign the former Napoli striker for free in the summer of 2020.
