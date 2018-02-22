Report: Bacca for Zaza swap at Milan?

Carlos Bacca had a solid season with Villarreal in La Liga as the Colombian striker is now set to return to Milan. Bacca won't likely stay at the San Siro as the rossoneri could potentially sell him off. As Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed, Milan could use Bacca in a one vs one swap deal with Simone Zaza. Zaza isn't a top priority for Milan but he could become a possibility if UEFA do exclude Milan from the Europa league. Ciro Immobile, Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata are the top candidates if Fassone has the financial flexibility on the transfer market.