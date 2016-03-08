Report: Balotelli can leave Brescia in January
23 November at 11:25Italian Serie A outfit Brescia’s striker Mario Balotelli can leave the club in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Football-Italia.
The Italy international joined Brescia as a free-agent in the summer transfer window after his contract with the French club Marseille came to an end on June 31.
However, the former AC Milan striker but is having a hard time adjusting at his new club and is also involved in heated arguments with the manager Fabio Grosso.
As per the latest report, Turkish outfit Galatasaray are interested in signing the former Manchester City striker and are likely to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
If the deal will go through, the former Inter Milan striker will move to Turkey for the first time in his career after spending considerable amount of time in England, Italy and France.
Balotelli has represented his current club in seven league matches where he has scored two goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments