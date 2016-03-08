Report: Balotelli eager to stay at Brescia after Corini’s arrival
17 December at 13:55Italian Serie A outfit Brescia’s want-away striker Mario Balotelli is eager to stay at the club after the arrival of new manager Eugenio Corini, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Manchester City striker was linked with a move away from the club in the upcoming transfer window after falling out with the previous manager.
As per the latest report, Balotelli is now eager to stay at the club and help them avoid relegation and the former Liverpool striker is also optimistic of cementing a place in the Italy’s national team for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 with impressive performances in the Serie A.
