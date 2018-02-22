Report: Balotelli to chose from Parma and Marseille

Italian daily Correire della Serra has reported that Nice striker Mario Balotelli's next destination will be either Parma or Marseille.



The 27-year-old Balotelli has made it clear that he would want a return to the Serie A this summer after his tenure at Nice has seen him return to his goalscoring best. This season, the Italian found the back of the net 18 times in the Ligue 1 for Nice.



Corriere della Serra say that Marseille are set to provide tough competition to Parma in the race for signing Balotelli and the striker's future lies in one of the two clubs.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)