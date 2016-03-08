Report: Barça and Man Utd hope as Juve retire from race to sign €150m star
03 July at 10:37Juventus are no more interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Tuttosport reports.
The Old Lady had been heavily linked with signing the talented centre midfielder who, however, has a price-tag exceeding € 100 million.
According to the Turin-based paper the Bianconeri are only open to sign the 22-year-old in a swap deal worth around € 80/90 million. Lazio are interested in Marko Pjaca and Rodrigo Bentancur but need very high cash offer to sell SMS.
As per Tuttosport, Juventus have told Lazio president Claudio Lotito that they are not going to match his economic demands and that unless he lowers the player’s price-tag, Juventus are not interested in signing the Serbian star.
Manchester United and Barcelona are also strongly interested in Milinkovic-Savic with the blaugrana that would be open to swap the Serbian with their outgoing star Rafinha. The La Liga giants would also add a cash offer to complete a player-plus cash swap deal.
Yesterday Claudio Lotito warned clubs interested in signing Lazio players saying that they will only leave the club under his conditions.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments