Juventus are no more interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Tuttosport reports.The Old Lady had been heavily linked with signing the talented centre midfielder who, however, has a price-tag exceeding € 100 million.​According to the Turin-based paper the Bianconeri are only open to sign the 22-year-old in a swap deal worth aroundbut need very high cash offer to sell SMS.As per Tuttosport,and that unless he lowers the player’s price-tag, Juventus are not interested in signing the Serbian star.Manchester United and Barcelona are also strongly interested in Milinkovic-Savic with the blaugrana that would be open to swap the Serbian with their outgoing star Rafinha. The La Liga giants would also add a cash offer to complete a player-plus cash swap deal.​Yesterday Claudio Lotito warned clubs interested in signing Lazio players saying that they will only leave the club under his conditions.