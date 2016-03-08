Report: Barca considering re-signing winger to solve attack crisis
25 November at 18:10Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are considering re-signing winger Malcolm, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old left the Catalan-based club after spending just one season and joined Russian outfit Zenit St. Petersburg for a reported transfer fee of €40 million in the summer transfer window.
As per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy believe Malcolm can prove to be an ideal fit to bolster the attacking front which is currently struggling in the ongoing campaign and therefore they are evaluating the possibility of re-signing the former Bordeaux winger in the mid-season transfer window.
