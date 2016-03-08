Report: Barca demand assurance from Griezmann about joining them
03 June at 09:45Reports from Spanish daily Sport say that Barcelona's next season's project relies on the arrival of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.
The Nou Camp based side have drawn links with Griezmann since the last few months and it is only obvious that they make a move for the Frenchman this summer. It is believed that Griezmann will join Barcelona this summer, especially after he made comments about deciding his future before the World Cup.
Sport report that while Barcelona are optimistic about a deal happening, they recognize that anything can still happen. They have asked for an assurance from Griezmann before the World Cup about the fact that he will join the club.
He will be a key to their plans next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments