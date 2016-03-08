Report: Barca eye move for PSG star as Messi’s replacement
02 January at 17:55Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have identified French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar as a natural replacement of star forward Lionel Messi, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international is in the twilight of his career and currently has a contract with the Catalan-based club till the summer of 2021.
As per the latest report, Barca’s hierarchy have decided to drop interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe by identifying Neymar as the perfect fit to replace the little magician at the Camp Nou in the future.
