Report: Barca interested in Arsenal striker

22 November at 11:05
Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per Diario Sport cited by Football-Espana.

The 30-year-old has been a real sensation ever since joining the Gunners from German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €63 million.

As per the latest report, the Catalan-based club are interested in signing Aubameyang who they see as a potential replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.

