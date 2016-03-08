Report: Barca interested in Arsenal striker
22 November at 11:05Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per Diario Sport cited by Football-Espana.
The 30-year-old has been a real sensation ever since joining the Gunners from German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €63 million.
As per the latest report, the Catalan-based club are interested in signing Aubameyang who they see as a potential replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.
