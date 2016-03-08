Report: Barca interested in Juve winger
31 October at 11:35Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ winger Federico Bernardeschi, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Catalan-based club were interested in the 25-year-old in the summer as well but Juve’s valuation was deemed excessive by the club’s hierarchy.
As per the latest report, Barca are still keen in acquiring Bernardeschi’s services even though he is not top-most priority of the club in the January transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments