Report: Barca keen on signing Arsenal’s star striker

31 December at 15:30
Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are still interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per Le 10 Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Catalan-based club have been in the market to sign a striker in order to replace ageing Luis Suarez in the near future.

As per the latest report, Barca are still interested in signing Aubameyang who is also eager for a move to Spain and is in no mood to extend his stay with the North London-based club beyond the summer of 2020.

