Report: Barca ready to drop interest in Milan target
26 October at 18:05Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to drop interest in Grêmio striker Everton Soares, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan-based club’s scouts were present in the match between Flamengo and Gremio to observe the 23-year-old along with defender Rodrigo Caio.
However, the latest report suggest that Barca’s scouts were not impressed with the duo and therefore, they are now looking to drop interest in both players.
The news will be a great one for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan who are eager to bring Soares to the club in the near future.
