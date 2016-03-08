Report: Barca’s midfielder certain to leave permanently in summer of 2020
26 December at 16:15Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are set to lose midfielder Philippe Coutinho permanently in the summer of 2020, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international is currently spending a season-long loan at German Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich who have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €120 million till the summer of 2020.
As per the latest report, even if Bayern does not make Coutinho’s deal permanent, he is not expected to return to Barcelona as three English Premier League clubs—Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur—are also interested in signing the player.
