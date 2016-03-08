Report: Barca striker rejects proposal from China in summer
01 January at 17:55Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran striker Luis Suarez has rejected offers from unnamed Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs in the summer transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international is in the twilight of his career and there have been reports that the Catalan-based club are actively looking for his long-term replacement.
As per the latest report, Suarez has rejected offers from unnamed CSL clubs in the summer transfer window to stay with the current Spanish champions.
