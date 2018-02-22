Report: Barcelona agree personal terms with Griezmann

According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid ahead of this summer’s transfer window.



Indeed, La Blaugrana have agreed a five-year contract worth €15 million per season with the French internationalist. Coach Ernesto Valverde will now be faced with the ‘dilemma’ of figuring out how to best deploy the former Real Sociedad superstar alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Philippe Coutinho.



Concurrently, Griezmann’s arrival casts Ousmane Dembélé’s future at the club into further doubt, given the fact he has struggled to impress in his debut season. Key figures at the Camp Nou are already said to be running out of patience with the ex-Rennes and Borussia Dortmund starlet.



Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a bid to sign Dembélé, while his current club have not ruled out the possibility of allowing him to leave on loan.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)