The sporting director has since his arrival in Rome sparked discussions among the fans, with some of them not keen on Monchi's strategy; selling for expensive money and buying players for cheap.

In fact, with Roma struggling at the start of this Serie A season, Gazzetta reports that Monchi is ready to step down from his role, should thing continue to go south. Furthermore, the newspaper adds that Barcelona and Manchester United are interested in the Spaniard's services.

Perhaps his most criticised moves this summer were replacing Alisson with the relatively untested Robin Olsen, while selling Kevin Strootman to Marseille despite the lack of depth in midfield.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, Monchi's adventure at Roma could soon come to end, even though the 49-year-old joined the Giallorossi just last summer.