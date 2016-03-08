Report: Barcelona and Real Madrid move interests Pjanic
07 June at 10:35Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is interested in a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer, report Mundo Deportivo.
Pjanic has been an important player for Juventus since he joined from rivals Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 32 million euros. The 28-year-old scored five times and assisted eight times in the Serie A this season.
Mundo Deportivo report that Pjanic would be interested in a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have drawn links with the midfielder.
It has also been said that the Old Lady will be willing to sell the Bosnian in an attempt to make money for the signing of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
