Report: Barcelona eye Serie A duo for the midfield

Fabian Ruiz (Napoli) and Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) are the objectives of Barcelona to replace Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian is destined to leave the club this January and the Spanish side are now preparing for life without him.Per AS, the Napoli man has been on their radar for a bit longer, but the Uruguayan would guarantee a lower cost (around €35m). Furthermore, Juventus tried to sign Rakitic in the summer, which perhaps could result in a swap deal. However, it's still early to say.