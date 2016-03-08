Report: Barcelona have mega offer for Man Utd star rejected
06 August at 22:40According to what has been reported by Sky Sports, Barcelona made an offer for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba; one which was promptly rejected by the Premier League club.
The offer is reported to have consisted of €50 million in cash, plus the inclusion of two players heading to Manchester; Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes. This offer, however, was deemed as unacceptable by the English giants; meaning Barcelona will have to go back to the drawing board and present another offer.
Barcelona were initially after PSG’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot but switched their focus to Manchester United’s French star after negotiations with the Parisian club fell through.
It will likely be only a matter of time before Barcelona knock on Manchester United’s door once again with another offer for Pogba, who received massive plaudits after his performances at this year’s FIFA World Cup; which he helped France win, for just the 2nd time in the nation’s history.
