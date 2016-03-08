Report: Barcelona intensify Ruiz, Koulibaly pursuit
23 September at 16:50Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are intensifying their pursuit of two players from the Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.
As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s Director of Football Eric Abidal scouted Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz and star defender Kalidou Koulibaly during their 4-1 win in the league competition against Lecce on Sunday.
The Catalan giants have been linked with Ruiz for some time now but the Naples-based club have remained determined to keep him at the club.
It is believed that Napoli will allow the midfielder to leave the club for a fee in the region of €60 to €70 million, nearly double of what the club paid for him to Real Betis.
Other than him, the Catalonia-based club are also interested in signing Koulibaly who have been identified as the perfect candidate to replace the veteran defender Gerrard Pique.
However, it seems that the only way Barcelona can sign the 28-year-old is by meeting his buyout clause of €150 million as he has been declared unsellable by the Napoli hierarchy on numerous occasions in the recent past.
