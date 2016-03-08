Report: Barcelona interested in Arsenal’s forward
16 November at 11:45Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s young forward Gabriel Martinelli, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 18-year-old is slowly but surely becoming a hot young property in Europe after having an impressive form in front of the goal where he has already scored seven in just nine appearances in all competition.
As per the latest report, the Catalan-based club are interested in signing Martinelli who has just joined the Gunners in the summer of 2019.
