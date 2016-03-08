Report: Barcelona keen on Juve’s Bentancur
22 October at 18:40Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, as per Don Balon.
The 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated midfielder in Europe and has attracted interest from the Catalan giants in the past as well.
It is believed that Juve will be willing to let go the Uruguay international—who joined the club for €9.5 million in 2017—for a fee in the region of €35 million.
However, it must be noted here that Bentancur’s former club Boca Juniros are entitled to receive 50% of his future sale revenue.
