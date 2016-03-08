Report: Barcelona make key decision on Inter and Juve target

For more news, visit our homepage. The Catalan side aren't willing to sell the midfielder in January, according to the newspaper, as they have been left very impressed by the player's professionalism. Inter and Juventus are two of the teams interested, but it looks like their respective pursuit might be put aside soon.

Barcelona have changed their mind about Ivan Rakitic. In recent weeks, the Croatian has been linked with a January exit, having found little space at the club so far this season. However, things have seemingly changed completely, per Mundo Deportivo.