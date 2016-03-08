Report: Barcelona not interested in Inter’s Skriniar
02 November at 20:30Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are not interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s defender Milan Skriniar, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
It was reported earlier that the 24-year-old has attracted interest from the Catalan-based club who are eager to bolster their defensive unit in the coming months.
However, as per latest report, the Blaugrana are no longer interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old in the near future.
