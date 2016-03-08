Report: Barcelona not interested in selling Inter target Vidal in January
16 November at 13:55Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are not interested in selling veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
It was reported earlier that the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte is eager to bring the Chile international to the San Siro in the mid-season transfer window.
But as per the latest report, Barca are only willing to let one midfielder leave the club in January—Ivan Rakitic—which is why Vidal is set to stay with the Catalan-based club at least till the summer of 2020.
