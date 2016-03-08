Report: Barcelona prepare swap deal to sign Chelsea star
13 July at 10:30Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Ngolo Kante. According to Sky Sport the France International tops the Blaugrana summer shopping list as the La Liga giants are looking for a replacement for Paulinho who has just made return to Guangzhou Evergrande.
The Blaugrana need reinforcements in the middle of the park and according to SkySport Kante is the first name on their shopping list.
Still according to Sky Sport Chelsea will be offered a player-plus cash swap deal for Kante. The La Liga giants, in fact, want to offer their out-of-favour star Andre Gomes in exchange for the experienced France midfielder who was one of the best players for the Blues over the last couple of campaigns.
Meantime Chelsea are on the verge of signing Napoli midfielder Jorginho. The Italian regista will be in London in the coming hours to undergo his medical tests with the Blues and sign a new deal with the Premier League giants.
